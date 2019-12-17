These Photos Of Abandoned Transportation Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

Photographers are not just keen about capturing nature and human societies. There are several awe-inspiring photographs that depict how nature gives solace to the abandoned man-made machines. There are pictures of airplanes, trucks, trains and other transport vehicles which are left decaying amid nowhere by humans. The abandoned vehicles are adding a sense of aesthetics to these amazing pictures.

1. In this image, one can see an abandoned ship slowly rusts while at the coast of São Tomé and Príncipe. It is surrounded by the mesmerizing view of clear water.

2. The picture is captured by photographer Oziel Gómez. It depicts a solitary blue colour car left amid the snowy surroundings. The picture captures the attention of the viewer as the colours blue and white are in perfect contrast to one another. The car was found in the frozen landscape of Kyrgyzstan

3. This is an interesting photograph captured by Giuseppe Murabito, depicting a huge, rusted ship found in the waters of Messina, Italy. The landscape looks gloomy and dark.

4. The picture was captured by Alex Radelich. It is a very captivating picture clicked from Salvation Mountain in Niland, the United States in the year 1984. The entire picture will give you the essence of the Christian faith. The vehicles and the shops around were painted with bible verses all over. This gave the viewers a visionary view.

5. Another picture of shipwrecked at the shores of Point Reyes Station, United States. The picture will strike the mind of the viewer and intrigue a sense of curiosity. It ship certainly looks mysterious and would leave the viewer asking what would have happened.

6. The picture was clicked by Hans Eiskonen. In the picture, one can see the burned bus right in the middle of a city.

7. This is the image of the United States Navy DC plane which crashed in 1973 and landed on the black sands of Sólheimasandur, Iceland. The incredible picture was captured by Asa Rodger.

8. This is the image of two fishing boats left near the riverside on a rainy day when the presence of clouds elevates the impact of the picture.

9. The image shows an old red-colored truck left in the middle of nowhere in Peru. The intriguing picture was captured by Christopher Burns. One can see the truck surrounded by rocky mountains and dry rocks.

10. This view presents the US plane wreck in Iceland. The airplane suffered a crash in 1973 when it ran out of fuel. Jeff Sheldon took the picture from a lower angle where one can see the snow, the black soil and the airplane in the frame. From the presence of lighting, it seems that the picture was clicked at the time of dawn.

