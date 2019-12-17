Kylie Jenner's Instagram Photos From Her Snowy Holiday Are A Delight For Fans

Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, model, media personality and businesswoman. She is a part of the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007. At the age of 14 Kylie and her sister, Kendall started with their own clothing line called Kendall & Kylie in collaboration with the clothing brand called PacSun. She is also the owner and founder of Kylie cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner is popular for her fashion statements and never fails to give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Recently, she made headlines as pictures from her snowy vacation with daughter Stormi surfaced online. Kylie Jenner made the most out of her winter wonderland vacation and made a lot of eyeballs turn at her snowy avatar in designer snowsuits.

Like always, Kylie took to Instagram to share the stunning pictures from her holiday. The American socialite blew away the minds of her fans and followers in a skin-tight checkered catsuit. Her catsuit had checkered pattern all over the outfit. Kylie Jenner teamed up her catsuit with a black leather jacket which has silver embellishment. The leather jacket gave superhero vibes to her fans as it looked like a cape. Minimalistic makeup with smoky eyes added elegance to her racer-inspired look. Kylie Jenner accessorised her outfit with statement heels with transparent straps. Centre partitioned short sleek hair completed Kylie’s look.

