Thieves Rob Officers' Belongings At Fire Station In Australia While They Fight Bushfires

Australia is engulfed in its worst bush fire season ever and at a time of crisis like this, a robbery rocked the local fire station in Queensland. The act is being termed as the lowest of the low as someone broke into the fire station when firefighters were away working round the clock to ensure the lives and homes of other people are safe. The incident came into light yesterday when officers of Windsor station in Brisbane walked in to find out several items had been taken by the thieves. Notably, eight people, including two volunteer firefighters whose vehicle was hit by a tree, have died.

Read: Greta Thunberg Criticises Australian Government Amid 'catastrophic' Bushfires

Investigation underway

Police had been called in to investigate the robbery as officers reported items like mobile phones, wallets and car keys missing from the station. Police have urged people to report any information about the robbery if they have witnessed anything. No arrest has taken place yet but the investigation is underway and the police are sure that they would make some progress very soon. The robbery took place at night when the firefighters were not present inside the station.

Read: Australian PM Defends Climate Policies As Cool Weather Change Helps Firefighters

Thieves usually target people during times when they are either away from their properties or homes, or they are vulnerable. Recently, two people were charged for impersonating fire fighting officials at a village in Australia. The two thieves tried to rob people by asking them to donate for the ongoing bushfire crisis in the country. The thieves were dressed as rural fire service officers and tried to scam some money from the locals.

Read: Australia: Firefighters Discover Huge Marijuana Plants While Fighting Bushfires

People in Australia are not happy with the news that some are trying to take advantage of the emergency situation in the country. Australia is currently facing a record-breaking heatwave where 3,000 firefighters are battling against raging wildfires, massive bushfires across the country. According to reports, Australia wildfires have claimed almost 2.7 million hectares of land this season, destroying more than 700 homes.

Read: McCormack Admits Australia Must Do More To Tackle Climate Change Crisis