Watch: Student Gives Perfect Answers To Far-right Interviewer's 'transphobic' Questions

A University of Kentucky student is making the headlines over a viral video that shows him answering questions about bathroom use by transgender. The video is grabbing a lot of eyeballs because it features the infamous 'gun girl' Kaitlin Bennet who is interviewing the young man with a series of transphobic questions. In the video, the young man named Michael Hawse can be seen confidently answering all her questions.

The viral video

When Bennet asked Hawse about putting up urinals in women's washroom, he bluntly replied, "I think people make too big a f'*****g deal about it, I don't really care." Then Bennet goes on to ask Hawse about putting up of tampons in men's washroom, to which he says, "I don't really care. If a dude wants a tampon for some reason, he can have a tampon. That’s not my business."

Kaitlin Bennett (aka Kent State gun girl) vs. An absolute KING pic.twitter.com/CVm6CpvOwN — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ (@LilithLovett) January 11, 2020

The video instantly went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a user named 'LilithLovett' on January 11. The video has so far garnered 21.3 million views and has 6,15,000 likes. Few people tried to actually make sense of the video as they commented with confusing questions, while others just enjoyed the ridiculous spectacle she made of herself and flooded the post with comments.

I’m confused about what her actual position is? If she’s criticizing the idea of putting tampon machines in the men’s room because pre-bottom surgery trans men still have periods, why does she think it’s men who have penises are the ones doing the bleeding? — tyler. (@draugyr) January 11, 2020

Why so triggered, gun girl? — Natalie Finn (@natfinnonE) January 13, 2020

It's hilarious when extremist realize normal people aren't concerned with controlling what other people do with their bodies. — 90$babe (@90babe1) January 11, 2020

I'll say it again bathrooms are for peeing and pooping not caring about what is between someone's legs. — Ctonhunter 🅙‽ (@Ctonhunter) January 11, 2020

Kaitlin Bennet shot to fame in 2018 after she openly carried an AR-15 rifle at Kent State University after graduation to advocate for gun rights. After the incident, Kaitlin stated that as a student, she should be allowed to open-carry a gun for self-defence. After all the media attention, Kaitlin became a correspondent for a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website, Infowars.

