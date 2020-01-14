The Debate
Watch: Student Gives Perfect Answers To Far-right Interviewer's 'transphobic' Questions

Rest of the World News

A university student is making the headlines over a viral video that shows him answering questions about urinals and tampons for transgenders in public toilets.

A University of Kentucky student is making the headlines over a viral video that shows him answering questions about bathroom use by transgender. The video is grabbing a lot of eyeballs because it features the infamous 'gun girl' Kaitlin Bennet who is interviewing the young man with a series of transphobic questions. In the video, the young man named Michael Hawse can be seen confidently answering all her questions. 

The viral video

When Bennet asked Hawse about putting up urinals in women's washroom, he bluntly replied, "I think people make too big a f'*****g deal about it, I don't really care." Then Bennet goes on to ask Hawse about putting up of tampons in men's washroom, to which he says, "I don't really care. If a dude wants a tampon for some reason, he can have a tampon. That’s not my business."

Read: Meet The Tamil Nadu Granny-grandson Duo Behind Viral TikTok Videos

The video instantly went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a user named 'LilithLovett' on January 11. The video has so far garnered 21.3 million views and has 6,15,000 likes. Few people tried to actually make sense of the video as they commented with confusing questions, while others just enjoyed the ridiculous spectacle she made of herself and flooded the post with comments. 

Read: In London For Treatment, Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's Pic At Restaurant Goes Viral

Read:  Video Of Runner Kicking A Dog Goes Viral, Leads To Sponsorship Termination

Kaitlin Bennet shot to fame in 2018 after she openly carried an AR-15 rifle at Kent State University after graduation to advocate for gun rights. After the incident, Kaitlin stated that as a student, she should be allowed to open-carry a gun for self-defence. After all the media attention, Kaitlin became a correspondent for a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website, Infowars. 

Read: Video Showing Cobra Regurgitating Plastic Bottle Goes Viral; WATCH

