Video Showing Cobra Regurgitating Plastic Bottle Goes Viral; WATCH

General News

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet which highlights the problem of plastic pollution. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service Parveen Kaswan.

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet which highlights the problem of plastic pollution. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan which shows a cobra vomiting out a plastic bottle it has swallowed.

The 48-second video clip shows the snake putting efforts to throw out the plastic bottle it had swallowed. The reptile was surrounded by a few people and when poked with a stick it begins to regurgitate the plastic bottle it had swallowed.

Netizens React over the video

It is not known where the video was filmed. Kaswan explained that it is a cobra and it can throwback things it has swallowed. He added that other animals can't do the same thing and rather they will die in pain. 

Since being shared online, it managed to garner more than 25,000 views and received a lot of comments from the netizens. 

