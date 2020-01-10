Video Showing Cobra Regurgitating Plastic Bottle Goes Viral; WATCH

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet which highlights the problem of plastic pollution. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan which shows a cobra vomiting out a plastic bottle it has swallowed.

The 48-second video clip shows the snake putting efforts to throw out the plastic bottle it had swallowed. The reptile was surrounded by a few people and when poked with a stick it begins to regurgitate the plastic bottle it had swallowed.

When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away. See how single use plastic like bottles effecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you. pic.twitter.com/swnxAjbyCx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2020

Netizens React over the video

It is not known where the video was filmed. Kaswan explained that it is a cobra and it can throwback things it has swallowed. He added that other animals can't do the same thing and rather they will die in pain.

Since being shared online, it managed to garner more than 25,000 views and received a lot of comments from the netizens.

It’s so painful to watch. We need to take action!! — Anamika Verma (@Anamika7393) January 10, 2020

Disturbing to see this — Vishwaamitra 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@Vishwaamitra) January 10, 2020

Very disturbing, thankfully it could threw it back. A life is saved. — Prasad Hendre; प्रसाद सु. हेंद्रे (@prasadhendre) January 10, 2020

What are we doing humans?😔

We are ruining our lives but why to pester them with our deeds?

Very disheartening to watch. I am glad that the snake could get away with it, but what about other species who can't? — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) January 10, 2020

If we ask, Is this bottle good for our health answer will be NO. Is this good for Wildlife, again NO. Is this good for nature, big NO. Do we have other option of course YES. Than why the hell we are after plastic. Why policy makers are not willing to take tough call. #NotoPlastic — Shiv Chaudhary🇮🇳 शिव (@shivchaudhary0) January 10, 2020

