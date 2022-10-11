Do you believe in time travel as witnessed in films and Television shows? Does it fascinate you? Well, a TikTok user has claimed to be a time-traveller since 2027. Javier has claimed to have been stuck in the year 2027. The latest video shared by the TikTok user who also uploads these videos on Instagram shows that there are no humans left on Earth.

Javier has posted a video of a deserted army base on Instagram and TikTok. The social media user goes by the name @unicosobreviviente on Instagram. The user has been sharing a video on Instagram showcasing the city of Valencia which has no people in it. The Instagram bio of @unicosobreviviente reads, "I come from 2027 and I'm alone in the world." As per The Sun report, the user started sharing the videos during the lockdown in 2020 and it captured Valencia city without any human presence. In October, the user shared a video from a military base Base Militar Jaime I in Valencia. In the latest video, the user shows a military base which is completely deserted without any human presence. The video showed the user pan the camera around the base showing barbed wire, a building, an empty path and fencing. Watch the video here:

One user says 'I believe you'

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 400 likes and several reactions from netizens. One user commented, "Come this week to Zaragoza for the Pilar festivities, on the 12th in the Pilar square and I'll believe you." Another netizen commented, "Make a full turn to see what's behind you." A third user wrote, "It's been so many days alone and without people as if there are no leaves thrown from the trees who cleans." Another user wrote, "I believe you Javi." Check out netizens' reactions:

