Kareena Kapoor's Doppelganger Shanaya's TikTok Videos Are A Treat For Bebo Fans; Watch

Kareena Kapoor is a queen and has been ruling Bollywood for a long time. Since two decades, Kareena Kapoor has been essaying iconic characters like Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met which can never be forgotten by fans. She has strived hard to reach the stardom she is enjoying today. There cannot be another Kareena Kapoor in Bollywood and her fans would agree. However, the internet has found Kareena's doppelganger who is sure to leave fans shocked.

Kareena Kapoor’s lookalike goes by the name Shanaya Sachdeva. Her videos of mimicking Kareena’s dialogues have taken social media by storm. Shanaya can be seen mouthing Kareena’s dialogues from the movies like Veere Di Wedding and Jab We Met. Have a look at Kareena Kapoor’s lookalike, Shanaya Sachdeva's videos here.

Shanaya has an uncanny resemblance with Kareena Kapoor in these videos. She is seen reciting Kareena's 'Chillar nahi hai mere pass' dialogue from Jab We Met and Veere De Wedding's 'I am going to marry without my friends' dialogue. However, this is not the first time when a lookalike has made headlines. Previously, we have seen doppelgangers of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone taking the internet by storm.

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor has many interesting projects in her kitty. One of them being Angrezi Medium. The movie will also feature Irrfan Khan in a prominent role. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. Angrezi Medium and Takht are expected to release theatrically in March and December 2020 respectively.

