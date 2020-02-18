'To Recline Or Not To Recline?': Video Sparks Online Debate About 'airplane Etiquette'

A video has taken the internet by storm and ignited a debate about aeroplane etiquettes which shows a man constantly hitting the reclined seat of the passenger in the front. The video was originally posted on February 14 by a Twitter user and it has now received more than 18 million views, while some people believed that the man was being “unfair” for disturbing another passenger. However, meanwhile, others were supporting the man and opposing the fact that woman chose to set her seat in a way that was “inconsiderate”.

How rude! IMHO 🤷‍♂️



This man is in the last seat on a plane, so obviously his seat doesn’t recline.



This woman in front of him can. Then she reclines her seat fully.

He’s upset & punches her seat as he’s eating! She ignores him.



Such disgraceful etiquette. pic.twitter.com/JHUG6oTtfw — ♚ Viscount Bowes-Lyon ♚ (@LordBowesLyon) February 14, 2020

Netizens debate 'Airplane rules'

According to international reports, the American Eagle, which is a subsidiary of America Airlines had said that it is “aware” of the customer dispute which had taken place in the American Eagle flight 4392 operated by Republic Airways on January 31. Meanwhile, the debate has divided the internet users with most saying that a simple question of “May I recline?” would end the debate. The clip which originally went viral was just 32 seconds long and the male passenger can be seen annoyed with the seat in front of him in a reportedly 2-hour long flight.

I understand the annoyance of having someone recline their seat so low.

HOWEVER, she is allowed to recline her seat.

His reaction is childish and not debatable. pic.twitter.com/8XbLoWlOMw — Gila Goodman (@goodmangilaa) February 13, 2020

One Twitter user wrote, “I’m a frequent flyer, IMO: The seat reclines= end of discussion. Whoever sits there has every right to use any and every feature that comes with that seat. What’s so controversial about it????”

An internet user also said, “I'm 6'2'' nobody is reclining over me. man woman or child. just because your seat can break my legs doesn't mean I'm gonna let you”

However, another rebutted saying, “How is this even a question? She is clearly in the wrong, 1) for reclining, 2) not asking & not pulling forward when it was a clear problem, 3) for filming it, & 4) for sending it into Bravo. (Granted, he could’ve handled it better).”

Meanwhile, there were some who said, “Both are wrong, both are inconsiderate.”

