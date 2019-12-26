Toddler, Who Lost All Limbs To Sepsis, Receives Toy Car On Christmas

A brave toddler is celebrating his first Christmas after battling sepsis back in March. Oliver Aisthorpe initially suffered from a simple throat infection that unfortunately turned into deadly sepsis, While Oliver beat the disease he lost all four of his limbs. This year he received an extra special gift from his mother in the form of a toy car to help him get around easily and he absolutely loves it.

Toddler gets remote controlled car

While talking to local media, Oliver's mother, 23-year-old Abigail Wardle said that her baby boy is a real fighter and while the past year has been hell, things are getting better. The car that she bought for Oliver is remote controlled so that she can steer her son easily. Oliver's family have started a GoFund me for his prosthetic limbs.

Sepsis is also known as the 'Silent Killer', it occurs when an infection triggers a violent response from the immune system which causes the body to attack its own organs. It is a potentially life-threatening condition. The disease is frighteningly fast and if discovered and treated early enough it can be easily cured through intravenous antibiotics.

In related news, a recent video of a nurse dancing to bring a smile on a leukaemia-stricken three-year-old has become an internet sensation. Marcia Love-Bowens, a nurse's assistant at Brenner Youngsters' Hospital in Salem-Winston, North Carolina danced to the famous Christman song The Jingle Bell Rock to cheer up Pearl Monroe who was reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia. The video shared by Pearl's father, Chad Tucker has received thousands of likes and comments. The 32-second-video has also been shared thousands of times.

Many Facebook users applauded the nurse and further prayed for the little girl. A user wrote, “God's angels come in all forms!!! Thinking of your family and praying daily! Being strengthened with all power according to his glorious might so that you may have great endurance and patience, and joy”. Another user commented, “So Great to see this Wonderful Nurse getting Roe Roe to have fun but most Importantly to get her to trust her. Love it! Prayers Continued Chad for your family and Roe Roe. God's got this!”. A netizen also wrote, “Love seeing that precious smile and hearing her giggles! How wonderful to have such a happy and energetic caregiver who obviously loves what she does! Praying for Roe Roe and all of you”.

