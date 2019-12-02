The Debate
Luka Doncic Raises Over $2m For Toddler With Rare Muscle Condition, Shares Adorable Video

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic meets 22-month-old Kris Zudich with a rare genetic muscle condition before Sunday night's Mavericks vs LA Lakers game in Los Angeles.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic met a special fan before Sunday night’s (Monday morning IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center. The fan was 22-month-old Slovenian Kris Zudich, who has a rare genetic muscle disease called Spinal muscular atrophy type I (also called Werdnig-Hoffmann disease). Doncic had helped raise money for the 22-year-old. Kris and his parents, Anna and Mateo, are currently at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles to undergo treatment. Slovenian citizens and celebrities raised money for the 22-month-old boy.

NBA 2019-20: Mavericks' Luka Doncic shares heartwarming moment with fan with a rare muscle condition

In an interview with a sports channel, Doncic’s mother Mirjam Poterbin revealed that Doncic wanted to meet the boy and is sensitive for kids. However, Kris could not wait and watch the upcoming game due to his weak immune system. His mother waited with Kris and his parents at the Mavericks’ bench till Doncic came out to meet Kris and for the warmups.

The family is from Koper, a port city in Slovenia, which has a 25,000 population. After Kris’ diagnosis, he needed Zolgensma gene therapy, which is the world’s most expensive drug. It cost $2.125 million in 2018. Kris’ parents started a crowdfunding campaign. After Doncic, prominent Slovenian musicians and the Slovenian national volleyball team helped the campaign via social media, the expenses for the drug, treatment and three-month stay in Los Angeles were covered.

Kris underwent gene therapy last week. The family will have to wait in Los Angeles for three months as the doctors need to monitor Kris and his progress. In an interview, Poterbin said that Doncic being a good human being is more important to her than him being a basketball player. She added that Doncic plays only for the game, and is handling it well despite all the pressure. Doncic is currently averaging at 30.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game in NBA 2019-20. 

