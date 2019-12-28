Tokyo: Indians Gather Outside Embassy To Spread Awareness On CAA, NRC And NPR

Amidst protests across India, in Japan's capital city Tokyo, a group of Indians on December 27 gathered outside the Indian Embassy to make people aware over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). An official statement to the media stated that the gathering, which took place in front of the statue of Justice Radha Binod Pal, Yasukuni Shrine near the premises of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, was "to clearly understand the objectives and due procedures" of the above provisions. The statement further read that the awareness was necessary as such issues are being "misused by some anti-social elements to spread rumours and run negative propaganda" that has also lead to "violent protests" in some parts of India last week. Some Indians tried to clear out the air of confusion by doing a thorough study in recently enacted CAA, its historical background as well some research on authenticating details of NRC and NPR.

There were a few Japanese and some active members of the Bangladeshi Hindu community in Japan who also showed their support in principle to the fact that such deprived minorities should be served justice and allowed to maintain their Indian identity.

Provisions of CAA in brief

CAA promises Indian citizenship to every non-Muslim refugee of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The act does not include granting citizenship to Muslims from the three countries as they are the majority there and the Act is about giving citizenship to religious minorities suffering persecution. The legislation was passed by the Parliament and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.

The highly controversial act has led to disputes between the ruling Government and the Muslim community as people presume it as anti-Muslim move. As per the new act, the NPR is a list of "usual residents" who have resided in a local area in India for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more. Likewise, NRC, which was rolled out in Assam, seeks to identify illegal immigrants in India. It includes demographic information about all those individuals who qualify as citizens of India as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. The register was first prepared after the 1951 Census of India and since then it has not been updated until recently.

