BJP Eyes To Get Support Letters For CAA From One Crore People In Mega Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to get support letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from as many as one crore people as part of its massive awareness campaign on the CAA, under which, the party, the RSS and its affiliates will be contacting around three crore families across India. The mega campaign will be launched in different cities by BJP President Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and other senior leaders on January 5 and it will culminate on January 15 at a mega rally which is under consideration.

Over 250 press conferences, over 1,000 rallies will be held as part of the campaign to clear the air and make a pro-CAA narrative in the country. The party will counter the lies of opposition parties including that of the Congress over the provisions of the new law through effective communication, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has said. "The BJP will take along the refugees, who come to India due to atrocities in their countries in its rallies," he said.

The party has formed several dedicated groups of its leaders to contact intellectuals, Dalits, priests, minorities and other communities on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), according to a circular set to state BJP units. A crucial meeting has been called to discuss the strategy of the 10-day-long event in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be attended by senior BJP and RSS leaders including JP Nadda. The BJP will seek to allay fears and apprehension on the Act during the massive communication campaign even as anti-CAA protests continue in several parts of the country.

BJP's Outreach Program On CAA

Amid nationwide debate on links between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), sources on Friday said that BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the same. This comes after BJP's top brass met on Thursday in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda. As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month. While anti-CAA protest continues throughout the nation, the BJP has emphasized that no Indian citizens need to worry about CAA as it is not an act to take away citizenship but to grant it to the persecuted minorities of the three nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

