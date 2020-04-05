The Debate
COVID-19: Tunisia Deploys Robocop To Ensure Citizens Follow Lockdown Rules

Rest of the World News

The government in Tunisia has deployed a robot to patrol its streets amid the lockdown in the country. The robot has been deployed to enforce lockdown.

The government in Tunisia has deployed a robot to patrol its streets amid the lockdown in the country. According to reports, the Interior Ministry has deployed the robocop named PGuard to enforce lockdown in the country in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Media reports suggest that the robot approaches people if it sees any on the already deserted streets of Tunisia and asks them to show their ID proof. 

According to reports, the robot also voices a pre-recorded message calling on citizens to stay at home and follow the lockdown measures and practice social distancing. PGuard has pre-installed infrared and thermal imaging cameras and is remotely operated. PGuard can run for up to eight hours with a full charge. 

Tunisia has recorded 553 coronavirus cases so far, of which 530 cases are still active and being treated. According to data from worldometer, 18 people have lost their lives in Tunisia so far, while 26 remain under critical condition. Tunisia has successfully treated five patients since the disease first broke out in December last year.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 64,700 lives across the world and has infected over 12,03,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Iran and France have also surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths recorded as the combined death toll as of April 5 stands at about 23,599. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

