Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak 93-yr-old Granny Sends Adorable Message To Her Family; Watch

What’s Viral

Amid the coronavirus fear, a heartfelt message of a 93 year old granny to her family and loved ones, asking them to stay safe and fight COVID-19 has gone viral.

Coronavirus: 93 year old granny sends adorable message to her family

A heart-warming video of a 93-year-old Scottish grandmother sending an assurance of her well-being to her family and loved ones, is doing rounds on social media. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, most nations across the world have been subjected to lockdown conditions, following which this adorable grandmother was unable to pay a visit her dear ones. Apart from the assurance, the granny also requested that one must abide by the rules of social distancing and keep themselves safe.

Granny has an adorable message

The 36-second-long video of her grandma's update and message was posted by her grand child on Twitter. In the video, the 93-year-old Scottish lady, appears happy and calm the entire time she stood in front of the camera. She started the message with greeting everybody and assuring them that they would not get rid easily of her, as she was still there, safe and sound. She further asked everyone to stick to the rules and that the bad times would pass soon. She positively ended the message bidding her farewell and expressing her love towards her family and friends.

Online Sensation

Since posted, the video has collected over 8.5 million views on Twitter with more than 85,600 retweets and beyond 49,500 likes. The video that was posted on 31 March, has now become an online sensation. Morever, interestingly, the Health Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris, also shared the video of the adorable granny.  

Impressed netizens

However, netizens were all hearts after they witnessed the beautiful recording of the grandmother sending love and hope to her loved ones. People showered the video message with tons of good comments and love for the lady. Amid these bleak times, the message came around as very hopeful and motivational for people across the globe.

