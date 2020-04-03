Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak 93-yr-old Granny Sends Adorable Message To Her Family; Watch

A heart-warming video of a 93-year-old Scottish grandmother sending an assurance of her well-being to her family and loved ones, is doing rounds on social media. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, most nations across the world have been subjected to lockdown conditions, following which this adorable grandmother was unable to pay a visit her dear ones. Apart from the assurance, the granny also requested that one must abide by the rules of social distancing and keep themselves safe.

Granny has an adorable message

The 36-second-long video of her grandma's update and message was posted by her grand child on Twitter. In the video, the 93-year-old Scottish lady, appears happy and calm the entire time she stood in front of the camera. She started the message with greeting everybody and assuring them that they would not get rid easily of her, as she was still there, safe and sound. She further asked everyone to stick to the rules and that the bad times would pass soon. She positively ended the message bidding her farewell and expressing her love towards her family and friends.

Got this update from my wee granny😢 93 and still going strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEjCwLZ8Ww — islaanne🌛 (@islaanne1) March 31, 2020

Read: 'Hello From Corona Life': American Singer Creates Quarantine Version Of Adele's Parody

Online Sensation

Since posted, the video has collected over 8.5 million views on Twitter with more than 85,600 retweets and beyond 49,500 likes. The video that was posted on 31 March, has now become an online sensation. Morever, interestingly, the Health Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris, also shared the video of the adorable granny.

Warm your heart this morning. We all miss our grannies, our families, our friends. Give them a call today and check they’re ok. This will pass and we will prevail. In the mean time follow Granny’s advice here #coronavirus #Covid19 https://t.co/oUh5I4LIE0 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 1, 2020

Read: Video: Quarantine Prank Goes Hilariously Wrong, Netizens In Splits

Impressed netizens

However, netizens were all hearts after they witnessed the beautiful recording of the grandmother sending love and hope to her loved ones. People showered the video message with tons of good comments and love for the lady. Amid these bleak times, the message came around as very hopeful and motivational for people across the globe.

Oh my goodness, she is precious ❤️. She is now everyone’s grandmother ❤️❤️❤️. Please tell her she is receiving lots of love from Mississippi — Natalie H (@NatHortman) April 2, 2020

Can we please get updates from #WeeGranny like, daily?! She legit made me feel better than anyone yet in this catastrophe. Go Granny!! — SenverDammy (@SenverDammy) March 31, 2020

I have never felt so reassured😍 — Colleen Boykin (@ColleenBoykin1) April 1, 2020

Your are very lucky...she is fabulous.



The way she says "It will all pass" is so comforting. — Kurious Azzurri (@Master2020The) March 31, 2020

She’s made me feel better! Thank you granny Scotland 🥰 — James (@jjswin) March 31, 2020

“Keep to the rules and you’ll all be fine” words of wisdom from Granny. 💕 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 1, 2020

Oh she is just adorable. More #WeeGranny please? We need her to come on telly straight after the news. — Janet Barker (@Spuddette) April 1, 2020

That’s given me more comfort than anything else in the past few weeks. Beautiful — Miss Dickie Whittington (@whittingtondic) March 31, 2020

😍😍😍 your wee granny is amazing 💕 — Emma Jane Canning (@emma_hawley2) April 1, 2020

Oh my gosh, she is so precious. I love your granny. ❤ — NavyNana (@NavyNana2) April 1, 2020

Read: Person Walks Dogs Dressed Up As Unicorn Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Read: Video: Kolkata Police Sing 'Bela Bose' Song To Cheer Residents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.