Turkey: Erdogan Unveils Human Rights Action Plan To Strengthen Basic Rights And Freedom

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced a new 'Human Rights Action Plan' to elevate the standards of rights and freedoms in the country. The action plan, which includes nine key goals, will be implemented over the course of two years, Erdogan said. The plan will see certain legislative amendments that are expected to raise the standards of rights and freedoms in Turkey. This comes as Ankara seeks to mend its ties with Western allies, who have been critical of Turkey's deteriorating human rights.

50 targets, 393 actions

The plan will have 50 targets and more than 390 actions that will touch upon some of the issues related to human rights. The new Human Rights Action Plan will allow setting-up of a Human Right Monitoring Commission for penal institutions, revision of judicial control measures with rights and freedom-based approach, new arrest procedures, review of legislation on personal freedom and security, tackling of online harassment and cybercrime. The plan will also accelerate harmonisation with the European Union.

According to Anadolu news agency, lawyers will be appointed to look into violent crimes committed against women. The plan will also allow the strengthening of defence by boosting the right to defence. Victims of human rights violations will be allowed to submit an application to the Human Rights Compensation Commission without the need of submitting another individual application to the constitutional court.

"The action plan we will explain today is an example of our will for change and reform that continues and will continue," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.

Turkey is seeking to join the European Union, an effort that has been jeopardised over the past decade because of the country's steeping human rights records. However, with the latest reforms, Turkey will be hoping to get a place in the 27-member bloc.

