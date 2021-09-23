Turkey's Erdogan Rakes Up Kashmir At UNGA For Second Year In A Row

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yet again referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to the world leaders at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21. In 2020, Erdogan had raked up the issue in his pre-recorded video statement at the high-level General Debate and made reference to Jammu and Kashmir in India. On day two of the high-level UNGA on Tuesday, the Turkish President said, “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.”

A close ally of Pakistan, Turkey has repeatedly mentioned the issue prompting a stern response from India. Last year, when Erdogan echoed similar remarks about Kashmir being the “burning issue,” New Delhi called it “completely unacceptable” and asked Turkey to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies.

EAM meets Cyprus official hours after Erdogan speech

This year, just hours after Erdogan’s remarks to the UNGA on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar stressed on the need to adhere to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect to the Island nation. He also tweeted about his meeting with the Cyprus official on Wednesday and said, “Working to take our economic ties forward. Appreciated his regional insights. Important that relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect of Cyprus are adhered to by all."

Delighted to meet FM @Christodulides of Cyprus.



Working to take our economic ties forward.



Appreciated his regional insights.



Important that relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect of Cyprus are adhered to by all. pic.twitter.com/pZXPefT9Sj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

EAM Jaishankar’s remarks came in reference to the decades-long ongoing conflict in Cyprus that began after Turkey invaded the northern part of the country while responding to a military coup on the island which was backed by the Greek government. India has been a public advocate of a peaceful resolution in the same issue while adhering to the UN resolutions.

Erdogan calls for ‘peaceful, prosperous world’

Apart from referring to Kashmir in this year’s UNGA address, Erdogan also hailed Turkey’s commitment to a peaceful world for everyone. He said, “Turkey has been and will continue to be alongside every step taken towards a safer, peaceful, prosperous and equitable world for everyone.” He also emphasised the country’s determination in European Union (EU) membership process and its solidarity with Europe and the African Union. He said, “With our Asia Anew initiative, we are consolidating Turkey's unifying position between Europe and Asia. Likewise, we attach great importance to developing our relations with Latin America and the Caribbean region, on bilateral and multilateral platforms.”

(IMAGE: AP)