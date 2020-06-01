George Floyd's Death: Twitter Changes Profile Pic And Bio To Show Solidarity

With protests happening across the United States over the killing of an African-American man, Twitter on May 31 replaced its profile picture with a 'black' bird logo from its usual blue. The micro-blogging platform changed its bio with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which has been gaining a lot of strength on various social media platforms in the past few days. Twitter also added three fists beside the 'BlackLivesMatter' hashtag displaying racial unity between black, brown, and white people.

Many American companies have taken a stand against the growing violence against the minorities in the country, Video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Starz and YouTube have shown solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement. YouTube also replaced its profile pic on Twitter changing its logo from red to black. Other leading companies to express their support include HBO, Viacom, Warner Bros, Pop TV, and Quibi.

Violent protests in US

The protests erupted across the United States over the killing of George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer named Derek Chauvin, who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states had to impose curfew and call in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising properties were reported from many major cities across the country.

