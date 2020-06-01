Donald Trump Briefly Taken To Underground Bunker As Protests Turned Violent: Report

US President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker after protest intensified outside the executive mansion on May 29, with some resorting to stone-pelting. According to AP sources, the US President spent nearly an hour in the bunker which has been designed for emergency situations like terror attacks.

The protests outside the White House turned violent and sparked one of the highest alerts since the 9/11 attack, prompting Secret Service agents to move Trump to the bunker. Trump reportedly confided to his advisers that he worries about his safety but the next day he tweeted that he “couldn’t have felt more safe”.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that protesters outside the White House would have been "greeted with vicious dogs had they come closer". He also hailed the Secret Services for their professionalism and for efficiently clamping down on protesters who were demonstrating outside the White House.

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Read: Trump Says US Will Designate 'Antifa' As 'terrorist Organisation' Amid Violent Protests

State AG to lead the prosecution

Protests flared across the United States after video footage showed a white police officer pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said that the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison will be leading any prosecutions involved with the death of George Floyd.

This comes after several requests from activists, City Council members, and a civil rights group. According to them, placing Minnesota Attorney General on the case would, in turn, send a strong message that justice will be granted. According to reports, Walz also said that Ellison has the required experience to lead the prosecution.

Read: George Floyd Death: Protesters Ransack Nike Store In Chicago, Loot Merchandise

(Inputs / Image: AP)