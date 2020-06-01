Trump Unleashes Attack On 'all Dems' For Handling Protests, Says 'world Is Laughing'

After criticising Democrat Minneapolis governor for delaying the call for National Gaurd to contain the violent protests over George Floyd’s tragic death, US President Donald Trump has unleashed criticism on “all Dems”. Citing the situation in Philadelphia, Trump wants all Democrat Mayors as well as Governors to “get tough” and call on National Guard. According to the 45th US President, the people who are out on the streets and causing mayhem are “anarchists”. Trump said that the world is not only watching but “laughing” at the Democrat leaders as well as former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is also leading the Democrats into the presidential elections of the US in 2020.

US President tweeted, "Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!! (sic)"

Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Donald Trump takes a dig at Minneapolis Mayor

US President Donald Trump welcomed the call for the National Guard in Minneapolis by saying that it would do the job that “Democrat Mayor couldn’t do”. Giving a political spin to the anger and grief of thousands of Americans after the death of the 46-year-old in the city, Trump said that the National Guard should have been deployed a couple of days ago to avoid the damage of police headquarters by the violent demonstrations. He also hailed the National Guard for doing “great job” and ‘playing no games’.

Trump said, "The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games."

