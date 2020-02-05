Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Neymar Turns 28: Here's How Twitter Wished The Brazilian Superstar

Football News

Neymar Jr has scored a total of 47 goals in 51 appearances he has made for Paris Saint-Germain. Read more for detailed information about the reactions.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neymar

Neymar Jr turned 28 on February 5, 2020. The Brazilian superstar is arguably one of the best footballers in the world. Neymar has always managed to be in the news. Be it for his incredible footballing skills or his over the top lifestyle, Neymar always makes the headlines. With millions of fans in the world, Neymar also has a number of critics. The former Barcelona star is usually criticised for showboating or going down very easily on the field.

However, Neymar possesses an incredible amount of self-confidence and he believes that he can create history in football. Neymar has an incredible record playing for PSG. The forward has scored a total of 47 goals in 51 appearances he has made for the French club. Let's see how his fans from across the world have wished the superstar on his 28th birthday. 

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Should Replace Mo Salah At Liverpool, States Former Player Charlie Adam

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

Fans wish Neymar Jr on his birthday

Also Read | Antonio Conte Takes A Jibe At Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Over Premier League Success

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Want To Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona At The End Of The Season

Also Read | FCG Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST