Neymar Turns 28: Here's How Twitter Wished The Brazilian Superstar

Neymar Jr turned 28 on February 5, 2020. The Brazilian superstar is arguably one of the best footballers in the world. Neymar has always managed to be in the news. Be it for his incredible footballing skills or his over the top lifestyle, Neymar always makes the headlines. With millions of fans in the world, Neymar also has a number of critics. The former Barcelona star is usually criticised for showboating or going down very easily on the field.

However, Neymar possesses an incredible amount of self-confidence and he believes that he can create history in football. Neymar has an incredible record playing for PSG. The forward has scored a total of 47 goals in 51 appearances he has made for the French club. Let's see how his fans from across the world have wished the superstar on his 28th birthday.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Should Replace Mo Salah At Liverpool, States Former Player Charlie Adam

Happy bday bro! Everybody knows you a world class player, but they don’t know the world class person you are!

Thanks for showing me that Bro.

Plenty love 🙏🏽💜 @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/NzOoiYabPV — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

Fans wish Neymar Jr on his birthday

On his birthday, let's clear out the biggest misconception about Neymar with this video:



He doesn't track back!!!



Seriously? Neymar is one of the most complete footballer in the world, and in fact tracks back to defend a lot.



Happy birthday Ney!!🎉🎉pic.twitter.com/cLwmwKhisv — Akshay(fan) (@Neylegacy) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Antonio Conte Takes A Jibe At Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Over Premier League Success

Happy Birthday to in my eyes, the best player in the world this season: Neymar Jr. pic.twitter.com/K3cCNJCfsH — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Want To Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona At The End Of The Season

You can troll him for his diving,but you can’t deny that he is the best talented player in the world!!! 👑

Happy birthday ney!!🥳 #neymarjr @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/GVVikBh4jA — i.mr.msd (@imrmsd1) February 5, 2020

Also Read | FCG Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details