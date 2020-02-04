FoundThatLizard Trends On Twitter As Users Try To Spot Camouflaged Reptile

Twitter is known for its weird activities and challenges from all over the world and one such weekly challenge involves identifying camouflaged lizards. #FindThatLizard hashtag, a weekly challenge started by Earyn McGee, a Ph.D student at the University of Arizona, asks users to find lizard camouflaging in different terrains. If users on Twitter are successful in finding the lizard they must share the post with hashtag #FoundThatLizard.

#FindThatLizard challenge

Earyn on January 30 posted a new challenge asking her followers to locate a common sagebrush lizard in the backdrop of a desert-like terrain. Earyn in her post revealed that the lizard was found in Dinosaur National Park and that people had until 9 pm to locate it. Users on the microblogging platform participated enthusiastically in the challenge and many of whom were even successful in locating the lizard.

Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Brutally Trolled On Twitter For Comparing Virat Kohli With Imran Khan

This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You’ll have until 9pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

Read: IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Trolled By Twitterati For Praising RCB After India's T20I Win

My second fastest find ever! Best of luck with your exams! — Sandra Gauthier (@SandraRedux) January 30, 2020

I #FoundThatLizard! Ooh, they're a lovely color! Is that surface rocks or soil crust? — A. G. Radke (@StreamLass) January 30, 2020

Read: Arshad Warsi's Coronavirus Joke Fails To Land Well With Twitter Users Who Call It Racist

However, many users were unable to find the lizard following which Earyn posted the answer on the same chain. Earyn posted a zoomed-in version of the same image that showed the lizard comfortably lying in between of the rocky terrain.

Hey everyone! Thanks for playing! I hope you #FoundThatLizard 🦎



PSA: There will not be a challenge next week as I’ll be in the middle of my written comprehensive exams. We’ll be back the week after next! pic.twitter.com/iAnJuoHolb — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

Read: Tom Brady's Cryptic Post On Twitter Makes Fans Abuzz About Veteran's Future