#FoundThatLizard Trends On Twitter As Users Try To Spot Camouflaged Reptile

Rest of the World News

Twitter is known for its weird activities and challenges from all over the world and one such weekly challenge involves identifying camouflaged lizards.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
#Foundthatlizard

Twitter is known for its weird activities and challenges from all over the world and one such weekly challenge involves identifying camouflaged lizards. #FindThatLizard hashtag, a weekly challenge started by Earyn McGee, a Ph.D student at the University of Arizona, asks users to find lizard camouflaging in different terrains. If users on Twitter are successful in finding the lizard they must share the post with hashtag #FoundThatLizard. 

#FindThatLizard challenge

Earyn on January 30 posted a new challenge asking her followers to locate a common sagebrush lizard in the backdrop of a desert-like terrain. Earyn in her post revealed that the lizard was found in Dinosaur National Park and that people had until 9 pm to locate it. Users on the microblogging platform participated enthusiastically in the challenge and many of whom were even successful in locating the lizard. 

However, many users were unable to find the lizard following which Earyn posted the answer on the same chain. Earyn posted a zoomed-in version of the same image that showed the lizard comfortably lying in between of the rocky terrain. 

Published:
