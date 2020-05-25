Two-headed Cat Dies Three Days After Birth, Netizens Left Heartbroken

Biscuits and Gravy, the two-headed kitten who had previously captured the internet with his cuteness has died just three days after its birth. According to reports, the kitten had only one brain stem and could not meow, eat or suck from one mouth. The little feline had a massive fan following on the internet and its Instagram page had racked over 8,552 followers.

Since initially posted, the photographs and video of the adorable kitten had taken the internet by storm with users flooding the posts with their comments. However, on May 25, all the fans were left heartbroken after its owners shared the sad news of its demise.

“I feel so blessed to be a part of the story of Biscuits and Gravy and how he brought joy and hope to so many people. We loved him and cared for him and he passed in my hands. We are thankful to still have his siblings to care for and they are just as precious, the family wrote on Instagram.

'My heart goes out to you'

Soon after, users started expressing their condolences. One user wrote, "So sorry to hear he didn’t make it" while another wrote, Such precious kitties and they were loved so much. Thank you for sharing this beautiful story. I'm so sorry that some people choose to leave negative comments. My heart goes out to you"

The family vet, while speaking to media reporters had said that the kitten had been doing well. While the family maintained that he" ate a lot, peed and pooed a lot. The baby feline's condition is not unheard of. According to reports, cats with this rare condition have been called Janus. They are named after the Roman God by the same name who was said to have the ability to look to the past with one head and into the future with the other.

