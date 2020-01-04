Two Years Before US Killed Gen. Solemani, Nikki Haley Had Warned The World

Two years before the recent airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, then US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned the United Nations and the world of the threats posed by Soleimani in a speech. She informed the UN that Soleimani was actively trying to influence Iraqi politics.

Solemani had been a threat for a long time

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force as well as the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East. He was recently killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport by a US airstrike. US President Trump had said that this targeted killing was because Soleimani was planning an attack on US military and diplomatic personnel and was also quoted saying that Solemani should have been taken out long ago.

The threat posed by Solemani to the stability of the region was long known to the world because the US had informed the world back in September 2018 of Solemani's actions. Former US ambassador Nikki Haley in her speech at the UN told the world of how Solemani was banned from leaving Iran back in 2007 by the Security Council but despite that travel ban, Solemani had practically taken up residence in Iraq.

Amb. @NikkiHaley put Soleimani and the Iranian regime on notice at the UN two years ago. They should have listened. President Trump did the right thing. pic.twitter.com/NFEEeDEXh6 — Stand For America (@standamericanow) January 3, 2020

Read: MASSIVE: Trump Claims Iran's Gen Soleimani Planned "terror Plots As Far Away As Delhi"

Read: World On Tenterhooks Fearing Another US War, Trump Gives Warning & Offer In Cryptic Tweet

As Amb. @NikkiHaley said in Sept 2018, America will not stand for the Iranian regime using its proxies to cause chaos in the Middle East. The administration was clear in warning the UN the United States takes Iran’s dangerous behavior seriously — they should do the same. pic.twitter.com/iFJyJqW2iV — Stand For America (@standamericanow) January 3, 2020

Haley goes on to say that the sole reason that Solemani was in Iraq was to create an Iraqi government that is subservient to the Iranian regime, not to help the Iraqi people. Haley blames Iran for the attack on US facilities in Iraq by Iranian Proxy forces, forces under the command of Solemani. The US had even put Tehran on notice for the continued attacks by its proxies.

Read: BJP Trumps Congress-NCP In Sangli District Council polls As 3 Sena Members vote For Ex-ally

Read: Trump Orders Killing Of IRGC Chief; Iran Calls Act "foolish" & Threatens Retaliation

(with inputs from agencies)