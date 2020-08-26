UAE Crown Prince And Pompeo Discuss 'Abraham Accords', Ways To Enhance Ties

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo reportedly held a telephonic conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on August 25 to discuss discussed strategic relations between the two countries. According to local media reports, they talked about ways to enhance ties at all level and tackled issues of mutual interest including the UAE-Israel agreement to normalise bilateral relations.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East regions, a day after Pompeo held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US State Department said that Pompeo and Netanyahu discussed the “success of the Abraham Accords agreement” which has established diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE.

On August 24, Pompeo told a press briefing in Jerusalem that the deal was brokered by US President Donald Trump with Netanyahu’s assistance. He opined that the deal has it has been a boon to peace and to regional stability and it heralds a new era. The top US diplomat added that Israel and UAE are two of the most advanced economies in the world brimming with innovation.

“It’s a natural fit. And the support of the United States makes this, I think, something with international ramifications,” he said.

Read: Israeli Delegation Along With Top US Officials To Visit UAE Next Week

Read: US State Secretary Arrives In Jerusalem To Close Historic UAE-Israel Peace Accord

Trump, Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement on August 13, saying they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

Opposition of peace agreement

However, the deal has been opposed by several Islamic countries in the Middle East, including Turkey and Iran. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the move against Palestine is difficult to stomach and he has informed the foreign minister that the government may pull back its ambassador from Abu Dhabi.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United Arab Emirates made a “huge mistake” by reaching an agreement with Israel to normalise their relationship. During a televised address on August 15, Rouhani termed the Abu Dhabi’s action as a “treacherous act” and warned them against allowing Israel a "foothold in the region".

Read: Mike Pompeo "hopeful" More Arab States Will Normalise Ties With Israel After UAE

Read: Netanyahu Announces Israel Preparing For Direct Flights To UAE Via Saudi Arabia