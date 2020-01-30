Alien Or Airliner? UFO Seen Floating Behind Erupting Volcano In Mexico

A strange UFO-like object has been spotted flying mysteriously in unusual footage featuring Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico. The volcano that can be seen erupting lava in the government-run webcams on Monday captured a strange sound of an explosion on camera that has sparked various conspiracy theories on the internet. The footage which was shared on social media has stirred a debate amongst the users that the source of the explosion sound was from a mysterious object that can be seen disappearing behind the volcano in a matter of seconds.

Alien or Airliner?

The users online have termed the mystery white mild as a UFO and have argued on Twitter whether the light trail was caused by the alien’s flying saucer or was a result of an airliner taking off across the skyline. A user commented that it was perhaps a UFO that is observed between 11th and the 12th second in the video that moved quickly at medium height.

UFO zooms across volcano, seconds after it erupts in Mexico https://t.co/Hertjj6EtO — Paul Chapman 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Chappyonthemove) January 29, 2020

Another individual commented that it was “likely the International Space Station, which is passing over that latitude, the video is time-lapsed making it seem to be flying quickly overhead “. Another user argued that the object was a flying ship captured in the video. A user opined that “a quick look at the current trajectory of the ISS shows it passing over Mexico for this day. This film is time-lapsed making it the object appear to be quickly passing over the area, but you can also see the stars moving in the video”. Some users pointed out that it was the preliminary eruption of the volcano that is spewing lava and a cloud of ash in the atmosphere that looks like a haze of light behind the volcano.

No joke, I actually saw one of those 10 years ago, it was a like a 2 second glimpse and vanished so quick, at night too — SamWarrior (@SamWarrior4) January 30, 2020

I think Avianca Airlines planes were often mistaken for UFOs. pic.twitter.com/qu2EtzvqXJ — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) March 27, 2019

