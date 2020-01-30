The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Alien Or Airliner? UFO Seen Floating Behind Erupting Volcano In Mexico

Rest of the World News

Volcano that can be seen erupting lava in the government-run webcams on Monday captured a strange sound of an explosion that sparked conspiracy theories of UFO

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
UFO

A strange UFO-like object has been spotted flying mysteriously in unusual footage featuring Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico. The volcano that can be seen erupting lava in the government-run webcams on Monday captured a strange sound of an explosion on camera that has sparked various conspiracy theories on the internet. The footage which was shared on social media has stirred a debate amongst the users that the source of the explosion sound was from a mysterious object that can be seen disappearing behind the volcano in a matter of seconds.

Alien or Airliner?

The users online have termed the mystery white mild as a UFO and have argued on Twitter whether the light trail was caused by the alien’s flying saucer or was a result of an airliner taking off across the skyline. A user commented that it was perhaps a UFO that is observed between 11th and the 12th second in the video that moved quickly at medium height.

 

Read Man Claims To Capture 3 UFOs Flying Past The Moon, UFOlogist Labels Them 'alien Ships'

Read US Navy Has 'Top Secret' Video Of Infamous UFO Encounter From 2004

 Another individual commented that it was “likely the International Space Station, which is passing over that latitude, the video is time-lapsed making it seem to be flying quickly overhead “. Another user argued that the object was a flying ship captured in the video. A user opined that “a quick look at the current trajectory of the ISS shows it passing over Mexico for this day. This film is time-lapsed making it the object appear to be quickly passing over the area, but you can also see the stars moving in the video”.  Some users pointed out that it was the preliminary eruption of the volcano that is spewing lava and a cloud of ash in the atmosphere that looks like a haze of light behind the volcano.

 

 

Read China Unveils UFO-like Helicopter Prototype 'Super Great White Shark'

Read US Navy Confirms Unidentified Objects In Blink-182 Singer's UFO Videos

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA