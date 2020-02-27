UK Faces Wedding Dress Shortage As China Shuts Factories Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus is affecting the supply of wedding dresses in the United Kingdom, Labour MP Chris Bryant told the House of Commons on Wednesday. As per reports, Chris Bryant during a Q&A session told the House that wedding dresses are designed in the United Kingdom but are produced in China and the outbreak in the East Asian country is affecting the people in England, including those in his Rhondda constituency. Bryant reportedly told the House that wedding dress producers are also facing the wrath of the outbreak as factories in China have been closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bryant called on the government to provide financial support to affected firms as he said that businesses are going to suffer enormous financial loss because of the shut down in China. According to reports, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House while replying to Bryant's question that he was working with the Treasury on an appropriate response. Hancock also pointed out that Bryant had raised an important point as not just wedding dress firms but other sectors like pharmaceuticals are also facing the impact of the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak

China is currently battling the novel coronavirus that has impacted the country's economy, including that of its trading partners. Experts believe that the outbreak is going to have an enormous impact on the global economy in 2020. According to reports, China's GDP is estimated to fall by 1-1.25% in the current financial year due to the epidemic.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the globe and has infected over 81,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 27 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

