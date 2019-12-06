UK Woman Caught On CCTV Stealing Decorations From Christmas Tree

UK Police have received numerous complaints of a woman stealing Christmas tree ornaments in Ryde, Isle of Wight. The investigations have revealed a CCTV footage captured a woman sneakily pulling off baubles from a beautifully decorated tree in Ryde's town square. As per reports, the tree was decorated by school children who made the ornaments themselves. In the footage, a blond-haired woman dressed fully in black can be seen caught in the act. While snatching the tiny decorations, she even ended up damaging many other decorations nearby.

At 7:13 AM on December 2, police received a report of an incident which is reported to have taken place on the evening of December 1 informed a force spokesperson to the media. He added that they are yet to make an arrest.

Town spokesman expresses displeasure

The entire decoration was arranged by Year One pupils at Greenmount Primary School. A Council spokesman of Ryde Town reportedly called the act as 'mindless' after the decorations were damaged and stolen. He added that the Town Council is very grateful to the young people from Greenmount and Network Ryde for all the care and effort they put into making the decorations. It is such a disappointment that their hard work was disrespected by such a mindless act, the spokesman added, expressing their displeasure.

California boy lifts Christmas spirit after theft

At the other end of the world in California, a family's Christmas display was looted. The display was reportedly based on the theme 'nightmare before Christmas' which turned to a nightmare for real when the theft occurred. Later, a boy named Santiago Macias, 9 sent a letter to them which lifted up their Christmas spirit. Santiago said that he was heartbroken for their theft and sent them $20 with the letter which he saved for himself.

(With inputs from agencies)