Must-watch 2019 Netflix Series And Movies To Binge Watch On Christmas

The last festival of the year, Christmas is all about snow and lights. It's the time of the year when people all around the world celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. It's a festival where the entire family comes together for a family dinner followed by some quality time with loved ones. Here are a few Netflix series to binge-watch with your family on Christmas.

Netflix movies& series to binge-watch on Christmas eve

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Starring Rose Mclver, ben Lamb and Alice Krige, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is about the ultimate gift a royal couple receives on Christmas. But before that, the queen is stuck between saving her family and fighting for monarchy. This movie is a perfect watch on Netflix while chilling during Christmas.

Holiday Rush

Christmas is all about family get-together and spending time with family and friends. Holiday Rush is a 2019 Netflix series starring Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler and Brent Morin. The series is about a protective father who meets his daughter's boyfriend for the first time over a Christmas dinner.

Let It Snow

A Netflix original, Let is Snow is a comedy film directed by Luke Snellin. The movie casts, Isabela Moner, Shameik Moore and Kiernan Shipka. A snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas eve which affects relationships, friendships, love lives and the future of a high school senior. This light-hearted movie is perfect to watch on a Christmas eve.

The Knight Before Christmas

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse and Emmanuella Chriqui, Let It Snow is a recently released romantic comedy movie. Set in 2019, the film is about time travel and how a knight from the 14th century lands up in 2019. He falls in love with a high school senior teacher who is disillusioned by love.

Holiday Into the Wild:

Holiday into the wild is a Netflix movie directed by Ernie Barbarash. Starring, Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis and Fezile Mpela, this movie is about a man who ends his marriage with his wife and she leaves for a second honeymoon finding a purpose in life.

