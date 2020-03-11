10 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Confirmed Count In India Goes Up To 60

As of Wednesday, the tally of persons affected by the coronavirus in India stands at 60, after 10 news confirmed cases, including 8 cases from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan & Delhi. On March 10, three cases in Karnataka and two new cases were reported from Pune. Apart from the ICMR, the National Institute of Virology, Pune, 51 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, and National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, are all conducting tests for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: UK food banks running out of basic necessities due to panic-buying

Earlier, the first death due to coronavirus was being suspected to be of a 76-year-old in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the government said on Wednesday. He was admitted in Gems hospital in Kalburgi for cough, cold and fever. Commissioner of Health clarified, his samples have been sent for coronavirus test, and his results are being expected this evening.

Indians aboard Diamond Princess cruise board Air India flight, to be brought to Delhi

WHO on Coronavirus: 'Pandemic threat is real'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday has said that the pandemic threat seems real now as the virus continues to spread worldwide. The virus, which has reportedly started from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 3,893 lives with 111,862 cases detected worldwide. Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "WHO has consolidated our guidance for countries in four categories: those with no cases; those with sporadic cases; those with clusters; and those with community transmission.

For all countries, the aim is the same: Stop transmission and prevent the spread of the virus. For the first three categories, countries must focus on finding, testing, treating and isolating individual cases, and following their contacts."

Coronavirus: Mizoram bans foreigners’ entry as precautionary measure after sealing borders

X-ray of a coronavirus patient reveals terrifying effects on human lungs