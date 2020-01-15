Ukrainian Plane Crash Investigation Handed Over To UN Aviation Experts

The investigation of the Ukrainian plane crash has been handed over to the UN aviation watchdog. The Ukrainian airliner crashed earlier in January leaving all the 176 people dead.

Iran invited UN

On Tuesday, Iran had invited the UN for support in its probe of the plane crash. In a statement, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said that the invitation from Iran was accepted. The statement further read, “ The ICAO has appointed senior and expert technical staff, who will now serve as advisors and observers in the probe.”

A specialised agency of the United Nations, ICAO was created in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation throughout the world. It is based in Montreal, Canada. It sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, capacity and environmental protection, amongst many other priorities. The ICAO serves as the forum for cooperation in all fields of civil aviation among its 193 Member States.

Previously, the Iranian investigators said that the crew members of the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed the previous day never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down. The United States National Transportation Safety Board said on January 9 that it will join the probe into Ukrainian Boeing airliner crash in Iran which killed 176 people. The US-made Boeing 737 went down just minutes after takeoff from Tehran and shortly after Iran had fired multiple missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops. NTSB said that it had received a 'formal notification' from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran. Iranian demonstrators defied a heavy police presence Sunday night to protest their country's days of denials that it shot down the Ukrainian passenger