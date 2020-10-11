UN Chief Antonio Guterres Emphasises On Need For Massive Investments In Mental Health

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that massive scale investments were required by all nations towards the cause. In a video shared on Twitter, the 71-year-old UN Chief said that millions of people are affected by mental health issues across the globe and to cater to that, large scale investment was required by governments of all countries. “We must act together, now, to make quality mental health care available for all,” he said.

Countries spend on average less than 2% of their health budgets on mental health.



This cannot go on. We need a massive scale-up in investment in mental health.



We must act together, now, to make quality mental health care available for all.#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/VC71k52PmR — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 10, 2020

'COVID-19 accelerated mental health issues'

Meanwhile, WHO said that the celebration of World Mental Health Day will help mobilise essential efforts for mental health relief work and create global awareness.

“This year’s World Mental Health Day, on 10 October, comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The past months have brought many challenges: for health-care workers, providing care in difficult circumstances, going to work fearful of bringing COVID-19 home with them; for students, adapting to taking classes from home, with little contact with teachers and friends, and anxious about their futures; for workers whose livelihoods are threatened; for the vast number of people caught in poverty or in fragile humanitarian settings with extremely limited protection from COVID-19; and for people with mental health conditions, many experiencing even greater social isolation than before. And this is to say nothing of managing the grief of losing a loved one, sometimes without being able to say goodbye," wrote WHO on its website.

Image Credits: AP