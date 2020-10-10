Namrata Shirodkar Shares 30-day Positivity Plan On World Mental Health Day

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram to share a simple 30-day plan on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020. Along with it, the actor has spoken about all the distress that has come with lockdown and the ‘work from home’ scenario. This plan is expected to bring in more positivity and a lifestyle change with small yet effective steps. Her followers have flooded the comments section in agreement while thanking her with encouraging messages.

Namrata Shirodkar’s 30-day plan on World Mental Health Day

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to share a simple 30-day schedule that she is planning to execute in the next few days. The calendar has small activities for each day including jogging, healthy eating, and being kind, amongst others. These activities span over thirty days and are expected to bring more mental peace to the follower over a course of time. The plan will help people focus on the better things in life even in such negative times.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has spoken about why she decided to go forward with such a plan. She started off by speaking about the current scenario and how lives have started revolving around technology and the internet. She spoke about the problems that are coming with the ‘work from home’ scheme. People have been glued to their phones and computers, leaving no time for proper exercise. Namrata Shirfodkar also added that being on the internet for so long has contributed to the surfacing of fake news and information.

The actor shed some light on how the lockdown has brought about socio-economic and psychological distress, making people compromise on mental health. She stated that people need to start taking care of their mental health and hence she has decided to share the 30-day plan with her followers. She tried sending the message of self-love and encouraged everyone to try out the plan. Have a look at the post on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

Read World Mental Health Day 2020 Quotes, Slogans, And Posters to Wish Loved Ones

Also read Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Watch 'Judgementall Hai Kya' On World Mental Health Day

In the comments section of the post, her followers have thanked her for her sweet idea which can help in many ways. One of her followers has mentioned how the plan would do wonders in maintaining the mental health of people. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

Read Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pic Of Her In Jammies While 'lazing With Good Book And HomePod'

Also read Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Pose For Candid Pic, Latter Pens 'perception Of Love'

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.