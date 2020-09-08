UN Chief Urges World To Come Together For Sustainable Future, Warns 'we Will Be Doomed'

The UN chief has urged on September 6 that the world powers should unite together and shape up their economies for a green and sustainable future. According to the reports, Antonio Guterres warned that humanity will be "doomed" if the nations do not use the coronavirus pandemic to launch "transformational measures” in energy, transport, industry, and in the way people live.

6 #ClimateAction decisions countries can make to recover better from #COVID19:



Invest in green jobs.



Don't bail out polluting industries.



End fossil-fuel subsidies.



Take climate risks into account in all financial & policy decisions.



Work together.



Leave no one behind. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 6, 2020

Associated Press quoted him saying, "Either we are united, or we will be doomed".

Earlier, the United Nations and International Energy Agency have said that due to the rising temperatures all over the world, cooling mechanisms and technologies will be required to protect people from severe heatwaves. The UN body also added that it will help keep vaccines and food fresh. The climate-friendly cooling could help reduce 0.4°C of global warming by 2100, according to the reports.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) has emphasized that about 14 billion cooling appliances could be needed by 2050 all over the world as a result of global warming. Both the environment bodies added that countries must follow energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling as part of their post-pandemic recovery plans.

UN urges to remove travel restrictions

Recently, the UN Secretary-General urged the G20 groups to agree on common objective criteria in relation to the removal of travel restrictions, based on scientific evidence. He asked the countries to agree on common objective criteria in relation to the removal of travel restrictions, based on scientific evidence, as per UN press release. He also urged to boost coordination in preventive measures – in particular more systematic use of testing and tracing and other proven actions to avoid the spread of the virus and allow for effective control of the potential impacts of increased mobility.

He stressed for cross-border capital flows for the crisis response by safeguarding global liquidity, reducing the cost of remittances and combatting illicit financial flows. In addition, he said that the countries need effective international solidarity to advance these priority areas and build a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world for all.

Image: AP