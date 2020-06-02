UN Chief Urges US Protesters To Remain Peaceful, Calls On Leaders To Show Restraint

As the protests across the US turned violent at times, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged American protesters to register their grievances peacefully and called on authorities to show restraint while responding to it. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the reporters on June 1 that the situation in the US has been observed in different parts of the world before and the message of UN Secretary-General has been consistent.

“Grievances must be heard, but they must be expressed...in peaceful ways, and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrators,” said Dujarric.

Dujarric said that diversity is a richness and not a threat, but the success of diverse societies in any country requires a massive investment in social cohesion. He emphasised on the need to reduce inequalities, address possible areas of discrimination, strengthen social protection, and provide opportunities for all.

“These efforts, these investments need to mobilise national governments…local authorities, the private sector, civil society, faith-based organisations…society as a whole”, he said.

Reiterating the UN’s stance in cases of police violence, Dujarric called for a thorough investigation in the death of Geroge Floyd. He said that the police forces around the world need to have adequate human rights training and there also needs to be an investment in social and psychological support for police so they can do their job properly in terms of protecting the community.

Read: Listen To The Sirens Blare As Trump Triggers 3 Rows In One Go Amid George Floyd Protests

Trump threatens to deploy military

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests, declaring himself "the president of law and order”. Pointing to the incidents of violent protests, Trump said that violent acts are not of peaceful protesters but are examples of “domestic terror”.

“I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in America. I am mobilizing all available federal resources - civilian and military to stop rioting and looting.." he added.

Read: Floyd Mayweather Willing To Sponsor George Floyd's June 9 Funeral And Support His Family

(Image credit: AP)