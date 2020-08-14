Beirut Explosion: UN Claims At Least 180 Killed, 30 Still Missing After Blast

The United Nations claimed that at least 180 people have been reported killed, around 6,000 injured and at least 30 remain missing since the massive blasts in Beirut on August 4. The U.N.’s humanitarian agency reportedly said that the blast has devastated six hospitals, up from an initial three, and ravaged more than 20 clinics in the port city of Lebanon.

The UN humanitarian affairs report read, "A preliminary rapid assessment within a 15-kilometre radius of the explosions, has revealed that, out of 55 medical facilities, only half are fully operational and around 40 per cent have suffered moderate to serious damage and need rehabilitation".

Health facilities 'non-functional'

The blast is considered to be the country's worst economic and political crises in decades. The blast severely damaged surrounding neighborhoods and wiped out the port. In addition, the authorities say that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been kept at the port since 2013 despite repeated safety warnings. As the destruction caused by the Beirut blast continues to hamper healthcare in Lebanon’s capital, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found dozens of health facilities in the city to be 'non-functional'. The UN health body is reported to have assessed at least 55 such facilities and found half of them are “non-functional”.

According to reports, three major hospitals had to shut down and three others had to reduce their capacity in the aftermath of the horrific blast that turned the ‘Paris of Middle East’ into ruins. WHO has even warned that in some of the healthcare facilities COVID-19 prevention measures were not followed. The Beirut blast, which rocked the city last week, resulted in the death of at least 200 people with more than 6,000 being wounded, as per Beirut governor Marwan Abboud.

