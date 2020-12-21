UNGA Chief Calls For 'fair And Equal Distribution' Of COVID-19 Vaccines To All Nations

The United Nations General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, on Sunday, December 20, called for ensuring that vaccines against the novel coronavirus are available for all the people. On the occasion of Human Solidarity Day, Bozkir, during a virtual address said that the vaccines should be ‘fairly and equally accessible for all countries’. He urged people to lean into a sense of ‘one global community, one humanity, together’.

Terming 2020 as ‘one of the most challenging years of existence’, Bozkir said that people need a sense of human solidarity as much as they ever did. He recalled the month of April, when Covid-19 was at its peak in New York City and he said "hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people, would stand on their balconies and cheer each day for the essential workers who were putting themselves on the line for the benefit of others”. He added, "the same occurred in other cities around the world”. He also spoke about the situation in Italy.

December 20 is observed as the International Human Solidarity Day by the United Nations. The day underlines the importance of human rights, co-operation amongst people of different nations, and global partnership for fulfilling the goal of sustainable development. On this day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also took to his official Twitter handle as he wrote, “Solidarity is humanity. Solidarity is survival”.

The UN stated that in order to eliminate poverty, hunger and to emerge victorious from the ongoing pandemic crisis, solidarity is the key. “Solidarity is indispensable,” the UN said, adding that in the context of globalization it is essential to uplift the underprivileged, and encourage the spirit of sharing to achieve shared goals. “Promotion of the culture of solidarity to combat crisis and poverty,” the UN stressed. The day, December 20 is observed as the International Human Solidarity Day to uphold the ideal of the United Nations that cooperation is the key to “solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or humanitarian character”.

The UN General Assembly adopted the 20th day in December as International Solidarity Day after it recognized solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values. On 22 December 2005, the assembly passed a resolution for the same by 60 to 209. Furthermore, the UN had set up the World Solidarity Fund, which it decided will be used for the objective of overcoming global poverty and challenges with the spirit of solidarity, as well as to promote peace, human rights, and social and economic development.

