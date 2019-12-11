UNICEF Day 2019: Popular Quotes By Famous Personalities To Mark The Celebration

UNICEF Foundation Day is celebrated every year on December 11 as the United Nations General Assembly created UNICEF on the same day back in 1946, as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund. The programme was initiated to provide supplies, assistance and to improve health, nutrition, education, and general welfare of children after World War II. UNICEF started as a temporary relief fund of the United Nations, however, in October 1953, the UNGA extended UNICEF's mandate indefinitely to assist vulnerable children.

READ: UNICEF Organises Seminar On Child Trafficking

UNICEF Day 2019

Here are some popular quotes by famous personalities to mark the celebration of UNICEF Foundation Day.

“I believe deeply that children are more powerful than oil, more beautiful than rivers, more precious than any other natural resource a country can have. I feel that the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life is to be associated with UNICEF.” -Danny Kaye

"If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one." -Mother Teresa

"There's enough on this planet for everyone's needs but not for everyone's greed." -Mohandas Gandhi

"I can testify to what UNICEF means to children because I was among those who received food and medical relief right after World War II." -Audrey Hepburn

READ: Priyanka Chopra Honoured With UNICEF's Humanitarian Award, Extends A Strong Message

"Of those who die from avoidable, poverty-related causes, nearly 10 million, according to UNICEF, are children under five. They die from diseases such as measles, diarrhoea, and malaria that are easy and inexpensive to treat or prevent." -Peter Singer

"Around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all. Let's build on advances and re-commit to putting children first. For every child, every right." -UN Secretary-General António Guterres

"I never look at the masses as my responsibility. I look at the individual. I can love only one person at a time. I can feed only one person at a time. Just one, one, one." Mother Teresa

"Hunger is not a problem. It is an obscenity. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." Anne Frank

READ: Priyanka Chopra Receives UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

READ: Priyanka Chopra Is A Visual Delight In Red As She Graces The UNICEF Ball; Check Pics