In Myanmar, People Honk Horns & Clang Pots In 'Hit The Cans' Protest Against Military Coup

Scores of people in Myanmar’s largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans in the first known public resistance to the coup carried out a day earlier by the country’s military. What was initially planned to take place for just a few minutes extended to more than a quarter-hour in several neighbourhoods of Yangon. Shouts could be heard wishing detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi good health and calling for freedom.

“Beating a drum in Myanmar culture is like we are kicking out the devils,” said one participant who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals. Several pro-democracy groups had asked people to make noise at 8 p.m. to show their opposition to the coup.

An engineering student from Myanmar spoke exclusively to Republicworld and said, "The government that we elected is under arrest right now. It is not safe here." Student unions and the public has called for this "Hit the Cans" campaign, as they called it where they are protesting the military dictatorship system by striking the iron cans at their homes.

The way how Myanmar people show their disagreement on Military Coup in Myanmar!

The way how Myanmar people show their disagreement on Military Coup in Myanmar!

Every household making noise by rattling pans, cans and tin.

We have shown our desires of being against military coup in Myanmar by beating drums, tins and cans. Like driving away evil spirits. Please help us let the world know our miserable lives of Myanmar people.

In Myanmar, we raise our voices together at 8pm by knocking on tins and iron cans, anything that makes voice.

A lot of people joined the Justice Noise Campaign by bumping tin cans to show Against Military Dictatorship at 8 pm of 3rd February.

This photo make me cry!

Her face reveal for grief of all Myanmar's ppl....

This photo make me cry!

Her face reveal for grief of all Myanmar's ppl....

People in Myanmar make campaign by bumping tin cans to oppose the military coup at 8pm (2.2.2021)

Myanmar military coup

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi has been charged by the military with offences related to some walkie-talkies allegedly imported with improper licence and for shaking hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the police document. She among other leaders from the civilian government was put under house arrest on February 1 as armed forces took the power after complaining over the voter fraud in the recent general election in November 2020. Myanmar President Win Myint, who was also arrested and removed from the office, would be reportedly charged with offences under the natural disaster management law.

Myanmar is under the control of the military and a state of emergency for a year. In the run-up to the November 2020 election, Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has acquired the power of the nation now, had claimed that civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes". The military alleged that the elections were full of ‘irregularities’ and questioned the veracity of at least 9 million votes cast in November 2020 even though the country’s election commission rejected the claims of fraud. Myanmar military stressed that it will protect and abide by its constitution.

(With AP inputs)