Urban Dictionary Has A Name For People Hoarding Essentials Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 188 countries with global governments eliciting similar responses which include shutdowns, increased testing and travel bans. In addition, authorities have also asked citizens to self-report any symptoms, to self-isolate and to refrain from panic stockpiling. However, from hoarding toilet papers to partying in the time of the pandemic, there are some people who are constantly flouting the orders.

'Covidiots'

The Urban Dictionary has now found a new word for these kinds of hoarders and partygoers. The term 'Covidiot' denotes a person who, in the times of this pandemic unnecessarily hoards essentials like rice, toilet paper as well as food items which could suffice for a joint family for the period of a year.

The new word has left netizens quite impressed. Many people have lauded the person who "came up with this" while many others have urged people to act wisely amidst COVID-19pandemic and not be a covidiot.

Time to stop being a Covidiot



Either be part of the solution

Or get out of the way#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 #covidiot pic.twitter.com/qlv3TmABHG — Amar-Singh HSS (@DrAmarMOH) March 21, 2020

Let's respect🙏✊, they're truly risking their lives to save us and our family , Stay home , wash your hands ,Stay Safe and be aware #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/Rq3NSsHNJz — JyotiRokka (@Jyotirokka3) March 22, 2020

Current need of the hour is this word of the hour 😉😀

Kudos to whoever came up with this new addition in our dictionary and vocabulary 😋#COVID19 #covidiot pic.twitter.com/TA8r5RNGoe — jaswin kaur (@imsardarni) March 21, 2020

#Covidiot is now in Urban Dictionary.



"Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?"

"That covidiot is hugging everyone she sees." pic.twitter.com/LGURUmHHmC — Ken Chan (@iamkennethchan) March 22, 2020

