Urban Dictionary Has A Name For People Hoarding Essentials Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Rest of the World News

Urban Dictionary has found a new word for hoarders and partygoers. The term 'Covidiot' denotes a person who skips self-quarantine and hoards essentials.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urban Dictionary names people hoarding essentials amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 188 countries with global governments eliciting similar responses which include shutdowns, increased testing and travel bans. In addition, authorities have also asked citizens to self-report any symptoms, to self-isolate and to refrain from panic stockpiling. However, from hoarding toilet papers to partying in the time of the pandemic, there are some people who are constantly flouting the orders.

'Covidiots' 

The Urban Dictionary has now found a new word for these kinds of hoarders and partygoers. The term 'Covidiot' denotes a person who, in the times of this pandemic unnecessarily hoards essentials like rice, toilet paper as well as food items which could suffice for a joint family for the period of a year. 

Read: Miley Reveals She Didn't Get Out Of Sweatpants For 5 Days Amidst COVID-19 Self Quarantine

Read: After UP Health Min Jai Pratap Singh, BJP's Pankaj Singh Goes Into Self Quarantine

The new word has left netizens quite impressed. Many people have lauded the person who "came up with this" while many others have urged people to act wisely amidst COVID-19pandemic and not be a covidiot. 

Read: COVID-19: Tennessee Brothers Stockpile 17,700 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizers

Read: With Spreading Virus Comes Fears -- And Lots Of Stockpiling

