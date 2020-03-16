COVID-19: Tennessee Brothers Stockpile 17,700 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizers

Amid the rising demands of hand sanitizers, two brothers in the US came up with a unique business idea. The Tennessee based siblings, Matt and Noah Colvin stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizers in a bid to make a profit during the coronavirus outbreak. However, their idea backfired after they found a limited number of customers eventually leading to the products getting donated.

Hoped to sell them at high rates

According to media reports, both of them travelled to nearby places to buy all the sanitizers available within the range of a few thousand kilometres. They reportedly spent around $10,000 to $15,000 on their entire haul and hoped to sell them the $1 bottles for $70. However, Amazon put a ban on accounts trying to earn from the pandemic.

Later, the duo received a 'cease and desist' order from the Tennessee Attorney General for charging unreasonable prices for sanitisers, masks, and other essential items. According to reports, the factory sized stock of hand sanitizers was picked up from Colvin’s storage unit. On March 15 to facilitate a donation drive. According to reports, the sanitizers were donated to first responders and the local church on March 16.

French luxury brand to make sanitizers

In a bid to tackle the rising demand of hand sanitizers in France, luxury perfume and cosmetics makers will now use their facilities to make hand sanitizers. According to international media reports, luxury good company, LVMH, which owns Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy, are due to begin production of 'large quantities' of hydroalcoholic gel from March 16. The company is expected to make 12 tons of the gel and the product will be given at no charge to French authorities.

The luxury brand company in a press release said that it intends to help address the risk of a lack of products in France to enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the deadly virus.