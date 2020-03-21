Miley Reveals She Didn't Get Out Of Sweatpants For 5 Days Amidst COVID-19 Self Quarantine

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many important companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places.

Celebrities too are urging the citizens to stay indoors and are busy entertaining them by indulging in online interactive sessions on social media platforms, while practising social distancing. Recently, Miley Cyrus, in a video, revealed that she hadn’t bathed for nearly five days. Here are the details.

Miley Cyrus reveals she didn't have a bath for nearly five days in the latest video of her show

Recently, Miley Cyrus launched her own Instagram talk show to provide light content amid 'dark times' caused by the Coronavirus. As seen in the video shared, Miley Cyrus revealed that she has not changed her clothes for five days, suggesting that the singer has not taken a bath in the last five days.

As seen in the video of Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus who was also wearing a rainbow beanie in the video. can be seen proudly petting her oversized sweatshirt. Adding to the same, Miley Cyrus revealed that she doesn’t plan to get out of her sweatpants anytime soon. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

MOOD until further notice 🌈 ( Watch Bright Minded: Live With Miley Mon-Fri 11:30am-12:30pm PT ) on my IG live! pic.twitter.com/3Nx6EBYsPg — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 18, 2020

So many of us are feeling helpless and hopeless! Let’s channel that energy into action! If possible, please join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica @2HarvestMidTN @oasisnashville @calfund 🌈 pic.twitter.com/1mM2wGmx6P — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 19, 2020

Miley speaks about Coronavirus

it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

