Miley Reveals She Didn't Get Out Of Sweatpants For 5 Days Amidst COVID-19 Self Quarantine

Hollywood News

Recently, through a video on her social media handle, Miley Cyrus shared that she didn't get out of her sweatpants for five days amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many important companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places.

Celebrities too are urging the citizens to stay indoors and are busy entertaining them by indulging in online interactive sessions on social media platforms, while practising social distancing. Recently, Miley Cyrus, in a video, revealed that she hadn’t bathed for nearly five days. Here are the details.

Miley Cyrus reveals she didn't have a bath for nearly five days in the latest video of her show

Recently, Miley Cyrus launched her own Instagram talk show to provide light content amid 'dark times' caused by the Coronavirus. As seen in the video shared, Miley Cyrus revealed that she has not changed her clothes for five days, suggesting that the singer has not taken a bath in the last five days.

As seen in the video of Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus who was also wearing a rainbow beanie in the video. can be seen proudly petting her oversized sweatshirt. Adding to the same, Miley Cyrus revealed that she doesn’t plan to get out of her sweatpants anytime soon. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Miley speaks about Coronavirus

