US Approves Former Soldier's Extradition To Japan Over Carlos Ghosn's Escape

On October 29, US State Department gave formal approval for the extradition of a former special forces soldier and his son to Japan for their alleged assistance in Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn’s smuggled escape to Beirut. The ex-Green Beret held in Massachusetts in May was wanted by Japan for allegedly aiding the auto titan’s flee on a private jet in a large black case used to transport audio equipment. Japan had issued several warrants for arrest and had asked the US to turn in the soldier. However, according to several sources from Washington’s broadcasters, the US State Department ruled to extradite special forces soldier despite his appeals not to be handed.

According to a court document accessed by US ABC, the Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun “carefully and thoroughly” considered the case and agreed to Japan’s request to surrender the Taylors. Beigun said that the extradition complies with applicable international obligations as well as domestic statutes and regulations. However, a federal judge in Massachusetts Indira Talwani halted the former Green Beret Michael Taylor’s and his son Peter’s extradition to review their emergency petition by the court.

Read: Zuckerberg Warns Of 'civil Unrest' Around US Polls, Assures 'we've Taken Additional Steps'

Read: US, Chinese Military Hold Talks On Crisis Communication To Reduce Risk To Forces

The ex-special forces personnel and his son have been accused by Japan of posing as a musical staffer who worked for the Lebanese man, George-Antoine Zayek, and plotted to transfer Carlos Ghosn to the Lebanese capital Beirut on board a jet could for Turkey. The Nissan ex-boss was arrested in Japan on charges of financial misconduct in 2018, and fled the country in 2019 as he evaded the country’s security checks due to Taylors' alleged involvement according to Japanese prosecutors, Japan’s Jiji press confirmed. Meanwhile, in May 2020, Turkey charged four pilots, two flight attendants, and an airline executive in the case that went on trial in Istanbul, as Turkish prosecutors seek 8 years of prison time for 4 pilots.

US marshals arrested soldier

Ghosh held Brazilian, French, and Lebanese nationalities and chaired the operation for Renault and Nissan, however, in January as fraud charges emerged, he jumped bail and fled to Japan. Earlier this year, the US marshals arrested the special forces soldier and his son from Boston, Massachusetts, area and argued that they shouldn’t be released on bond. According to sources of ABC, the duo made a court appearance in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 28. Meanwhile the international law enforcement agency, INTERPOL issued a wanted notice against Ghosh after his escapade to Beirut, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Read:US Condemns Hong Kong Student Activists' Arrest, Pompeo Calls For Their Immediate Release

Read: Maduro Blames Colombia And US For Refinery Attack

(Image Credit: CCTV footage still via AP)