US, China Competes For Energy Corridors In Central Asia Amid Rising Tensions

Amid the rising tensions between the US and China, Washington has recently pushed for a new "alliance of democracies" to counter Beijing's aggressive policies. According to international media reports, Beijing has also started adding more potential new trade and energy corridors linking Central Asia with South Asia and West Asia. Maleeha Lodhi who served as Pakistan's ambassador to Britain reportedly said that there are many realignments taking place across the world at a challenging and transformative time.

READ: China Accuses US Of Harassing Chinese Students, Researchers

US-China escalation

In recent developments, the US is all set to have a quadrilateral alliance with Japan, Australia and India to curb China's control over the South China Sea. As per the reports, the US special representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was accompanied by Adam Boehler, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation, for the first time to tour Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Norway and Bulgaria.

According to the reports, there were a series of high-level meetings between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan and the five Central Asian republics. During the talks, the US purportedly proposed to help fund a railway project to link Uzbekistan via Afghanistan to Pakistan and India. As the US strives hard to provide the countries an alternative to China's financing, China is putting efforts to strengthen cooperation with all belt and road partner governments in South and Central Asia and the Middle East.

READ: China Send Its Long Range Bomber Planes For Drills Over South China Sea

China sends long-range bombers

Meanwhile, China has said on July 30 that it sent long-range bombers over the South China Sea for aerial drills amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang reportedly said that the exercises included nighttime takeoffs and landings, and targeted long-range attacks. Ren added that were H-6G and H-6K bombers which are upgraded versions of fighter planes used by the People's Liberation Army Air Force and the People’s Liberation Army Navy Air Force. He said that the drills were conducted to boost pilot abilities to operate under all natural conditions and also added that It wasn't clear whether live bombs were used.

China's claim to virtually all of the South China Sea has created a spark among other south-east Asian nations. As per reports, the US this month for the first time rejected China’s claims outright, prompting Beijing to accuse it of seeking to create discord between China and its neighbours. As per reports, five other countries also exercise claims in the South China Sea through which around $5 trillion in trade is transported annually.

READ: US Signs MoU With Vietnam Against Chinese 'intimidation' In South China Sea

READ: 'South China Sea Not Beijing's Maritime Empire': US' Pompeo In His Fresh Attack

Image: AP