US Fears Cambodian Naval Base Could House Chinese Military Assets: Reports

Amid heightened US-China tensions, the United States fears that Cambodia's Ream Naval Base might be transformed into a forward operating base for Chinese Military assets. According to reports, China is ‘supporting a project’ to not only expand the port but to also develop and enhance the ship repair facilities of the naval base that is located on the Gulf of Thailand.

Cambodia-China strike secret deal

As per reports, a recent study published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has revealed that satellite images from October show that Cambodia has demolished one of the many US-funded structures at the Ream base.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative has claimed that the structure was most likely demolished between September 5- September 10. The AMTI also added that the building was one of several US-funded facilities on the base which were "to be relocated after Cambodia struck a secret deal to grant China access to Ream”.

According to reports, the CSIS cited an unnamed US official who claimed to have seen a draft of the agreement between Cambodia and China which “allowed access for Chinese troops, weapons, and ships for 30 years with an automatic renewal every 10 years thereafter”. The report further added that the US structure that was demolished was the Tactical Headquarters of the National Committee for Maritime Security that was built by the United States and equipped by Australia.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministers from India, Japan, Australia and the US are due to meet during an upcoming Quad meeting in order to determine the next steps needed to be taken to repel China. The meeting between the foreign ministers of these four nations comes as China attempts to use its military and economic influence to dominate the Indo-Pacific region.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)

