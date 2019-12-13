United States Imposes Sanctions On Lebanese Men Over Financial Assistance To Hezbollah

The United States President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on two prominent Lebanese officials over claims of their association with Hezbollah and financially supporting the organisation. The United States has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation. The sanctions were imposed on Lebanon based Nazem Said Ahmad and Saleh Assi on the charges of channeling money directly to the organisation led by Hassan Nasrallah. The United States accused the two Lebanese individuals of using art and luxury goods to launder money.

The statement released by the United States Treasury Department Office of Public Affairs said, "This action targets Lebanon-based Nazem Said Ahmad, who provided financial support to Hezbollah. Ahmad, who has a vast art collection, is one of Hezbollah's top donors, generating funds through his longstanding ties to the "blood diamond" trade. Treasury is also taking action against DRC-based Saleh Assi who has laundered money through Ahmad's diamond businesses."

In its statement, it specified that the United States backs the people of Lebanese in their demand to end corruption and terror financing. The United States released around $115 million in aid to Lebanon, as it has been witnessing persistent protests to overhaul the country's political system. The protests that have overpowered the city have been considered as one of the worst for nearly three decades. The protests propelled then Prime Minister Saad Hariri to tender his resignation on October 29.

The new United States sanctions come as the Western allies are growingly apprehensive about Hezbollah being leveraged by Iran to exude aggression against the United States and its key allies--Israel and Saudi Arabia. Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political party and an extremist group with a base in Lebanon. The militant group was founded in the 1980s as part of an effort to organise different militant Lebanese Shia groups into one unified militant organisation.

The chief of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, claimed that the violent confrontations were influenced by foreign powers and were no longer considered spontaneous. Nasrallah added that Lebanon could be pushed into a civil war, and insisted that the protesters should no longer block roads and paralyse operations in the country.

Lebanon protests

On December 3. the Lebanese protesters put the United States and Israeli flags on flame outside the American Embassy in Beirut. The act was over the Western country's intervention in the internal affairs of the Middle Eastern country. Demonstrators were holding placards that read "USA, mind your own business" or "Shut up" while some even blazed effigies of Donald Trump.

Lebanon is currently going through a severe economic crisis that catapulted the country into a political crisis following nationwide protests triggered by new proposed taxes. The country’s gross debt, at 85.4 billion dollars, had increased by 0.7% from last year, one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world. Recently, the banks announced a weekly cap of $1,000 on cash withdrawals and restricted transfers abroad.

