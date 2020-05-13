US' Mike Pompeo Condemns 'heinous' Twin Attacks In Afghanistan

Terming it as “heinous”, US secretary of States Mike Pompeo condemned the twin attacks that took place in Afghanistan. The attacks include the one at a maternity clinic in Kabul and on a funeral procession in Nangarhar which killed dozens of people. The top American diplomat also said that both the attacks were “particularly appealing” because they occurred in the holy month of Ramadan and also at the time when the world is under the threat of COVID-19.

“Any attack on innocents is unforgivable, but to attack infants and women in labour in the sanctuary of a hospital is an act of sheer evil,” Pompeo in a statement said.

Fourteen people, including two newborn babies, were killed at a maternity hospital in west Kabul after it was attacked by militants on Tuesday, May 12. In a separate attack in Nangarhar province, an explosion took place at a funeral procession earlier in the day that killed at least 26 people and injured over a dozen.

"Terrorists who attack mourners lining up for prayer at a funeral are only seeking to tear apart the bonds that hold families and communities together, but they will never succeed," he added.

Consecutive attacks in Afghanistan

The Taliban, however, distanced itself from the terror attack on the maternity hospital in Kabul that ended after a five-hour-long gun battle with security forces and the death of four militants. According to the Afghanistan Interior Affairs Ministry, 72 civilians, including children, were rescued. In Nangarhar, a funeral procession was targetted with an explosion that killed at least 24 people and left more than a dozen wounded earlier on the same day.

In light of the attacks, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the forces to switch from "active defensive" mode to "offensive" mode and to resume attacks on the Taliban. Haneef Atmar, acting Foreign Minister, condemned attacks and said that such actions will make the nation lose faith in the ongoing peace process. He also called on all parties to stop attacks, begin intra-Afghan talks, and make way for a permanent ceasefire in the country.

