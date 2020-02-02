US Senate 'has Died' As It Sets Stage For Donald Trump's Acquittal

As Republicans set the stage for the acquittal of United States President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on January 31, a disappointed American edited Senate's Wikipedia page as 'dead'. Not only did the Twitter user label the upper house in the US 'has died' but also said 'Rest In Peace Senate'.

This came after Senate rejected Democrats' attempt to subpoena documents and witnesses which reportedly could have revealed more about the actions of US President which made Congress impeach him on charges; obstruction to Congress and abuse of power. According to reports, the Senate has now readied to acquit Trump on February 5.

According to Bruce Halperin, this makes the house 'dead' because it did not stand against the 'corrupt leader'. To be precise, after several months of investigation by Congress, and then moving to Senate for impeachment trial against Trump for persuading his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate against a political rival in exchange of military aid will result in Trump returning to the office.

This change by the internet users sparked rage among many while others found it 'painfully true'. However, it has now been changed back to normal.

Donald Trump's Decision-making Clear On Ukraine Aid

Hours after Senate voted against calling witnesses in the United States President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, White House admitted on January 31 that there are nearly two dozen emails that disclose POTUS' involvement in withholding military assistance for Ukraine and therefore, it is blocked. American media reports stated that filing by Justice Department was released on late Friday, is also the first time Trump administration has acknowledged that proof exists that US President was involved in the dealings of aid with the Ukrainian government but will remain confidential.

Trump's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart remains the centre of the trial against him and Democrats have impeached him on accusations that his administration withheld security aid nearly worth $400 million in order to pressurize the Ukrainian government to start an investigation against Trump's political rival Joe Biden.

