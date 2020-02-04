US Woman Reunites With Her Missing Dog After Beer Cans Carry His Face On Them

A Florida brewery which recently started placing shelter dogs' faces on beer cans helped reunite a Minnesota woman with her dog named, Hazel who went missing three years ago. Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton collaborated with the Manatee County Animal Shelter to turn beer cans into adoption flyers for shelter dogs earlier this month. Monica Mathis who hails from St. Paul, Minnesota, told the media that she was stunned when she identified Hazel’s face on a beer can that had been photographed and posted on social media.

READ: Kerala Man Who Made Pet Dog Ride Pillion On Bike Fined By MVD

Shelter confirm Day Day is Hazel

Hazel was one among the dogs featured on beer cans called “The Four Packs.” Mathis came across the post and something about one dog’s eyes caught her attention. She then realised that it was her dog and the featured dog's name was Day Day. Mathis then immediately contacted the shelter, which needed proof that Day Day was in fact, Hazel. She further said that she sent everything she could find which includes a picture.

She added that when she was residing in Iowa in 2017, she lost Hazel. She said that the four-legged creature disappeared from her yard and she never found the dog. Mathis said that she had no idea how the dog got to Florida. The shelter confirmed that Day Day is Hazel.

READ: Pet Dogs In Noida To Be Registered, Get ID Cards And Be Geo-tagged

Abandoned dog adopted

Similarly, a four-year-old Siberian husky, Jubilee, that was abandoned on the streets for looking ‘weird’ has reportedly been adopted. Jubilee was abandoned by the owner because of her eye deformity as she could not be sold and was taken in by the New Jersey dog rescue shelter, Husky House. The rescue shelter had drafted an emotional post on the social media website, Facebook in order to find the ‘weird’ husky a suitable owner who would take her in despite her eccentric physical appearance. The shelter had also posted the dog’s pictures making an appeal to the users to adopt the dog.

READ: Man Spends $6 Million To Buy An Ad To Thank Vets For Saving His Dog's Life

READ: Mangalore: Woman Saves Dog Trapped In Well, Netizens All Praises

(with inputs from agencies)