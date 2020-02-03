Kerala Man Who Made Pet Dog Ride Pillion On Bike Fined By MVD

Kerela man who earlier made headlines for letting his dog ride pillion on motorcycle has now been fined Rs 2,500 by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD). The video which took the internet by storm featured a pet dog balancing on the back seat of the motorbike while the man drove his way through the streets.

'Irresponsible behaviour'

After the video went viral, the Motor Vehicle Department tracked down the owner of the bike and sent him a challan. The department fined him for two reasons — for not wearing a helmet while driving and for putting the life of his pet and others in danger. Adding to the monetary punishment, the department has also asked him to be present at the RTO for offering an explanation for his actions.

Read: BBC Show Gets Photobombed By Dog Riding On Bike, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Read: Roman Reigns And The Usos Force King Corbin To Eat DOG FOOD After Win

Dog photobombs live telecast of a TV show

In a similar but hilarious incident, a dog riding pillion photobombed a live telecast of a show. Tom Brook's ending monologue of the episode was shot in an autorickshaw In India. During the last moments, a white dog riding pillion on a bike entered the screen and took the spotlight all for himself. In the video that is being shared on the internet, the dog can be seen balancing on two fore on the shoulder of the rider. The video went viral in no time.

This is the most Indian photo bomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/dtAcmByofW — Tim Kimber (@Tim_Kimber) December 1, 2019

This cat got swag

Another incident featured a cat who went viral for its bike-riding swag. Netizens love videos of cute animals so much that they instantly go viral in the world of social media. A twitter handle by the name of Weeb, shared pictures of a cat enjoying a pillion ride on a two-wheeler. Sharing the post, the user wrote that he wishes that he could also trust his cat as much as the man does.

This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much. pic.twitter.com/gufOKl2whj — 🌿🌸 (@dhrutzpah) November 27, 2019

Read: Mangalore: Woman Saves Dog Trapped In Well, Netizens All Praises

Read: 'Slumdog Millionaire' Child Actor Rubina Ali Loses Her Father To Tuberculosis