Man Spends $6 Million To Buy An Ad To Thank Vets For Saving His Dog's Life

David MacNeil, a CEO of car accessory manufacturer Weather Tech spent $6 million and bought Super Bowl LIV ad to thank the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine (UW SVM) for treating his golden retriever which reportedly had an aggressive form of cancer, as per reports.

The owner reportedly initiated a fundraiser for veterinary research for his dog Scout after he was diagnosed with a critical tumour of the heart that had 1 percent of survival chances. MacNeil told the media that the chances for Scout to beat the disease was meager but there he was, standing in the corner wagging his tail he had immediately decided that there was no way he was putting the dog down.

According to the reports, a vet at UW Veterinary Care told the media that MacNeils travelled to UW Veterinary Care with little hope with his Golden Retriever dog Scout who was detected with a rare form of cancer. The dog then received chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy as part of the procedure to eradicate the tumour from his heart which was a great challenge. However, by September, the 7-year-old dog’s tumour miraculously decreased by 90 percent. Today, the tumour has “all but disappeared”, added the Vet.

McNeils bought the $6 million ad

Therefore, according to the reports, in lieu of paying the UW Veterinary Care, McNeils bought the $6 million ad to raise awareness and inspire viewers to make donations of their own. He told the media that Scout’s illness devastated him and the family, therefore this year, he wanted Super Bowl to not only raise awareness for cancer but also wanted to garner financial support to be able to fund the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at UW SVM, where Scout was still a patient and was recovering.

Scout’s story is about perseverance in the face of a challenging disease, and a commitment by @uwvetmed to defeat canine cancer.



Thanks to @WeatherTech for featuring us in their #SuperBowlLIV commercial — I’m thrilled UW can be part of this story! https://t.co/aO37qzu4Lp pic.twitter.com/RvusA6DSTu — Becky Blank (@BeckyBlank) January 28, 2020

The owner added that he wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight his dog Scout’s recovery and the incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. He said that the research he is currently funding will advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there was the potential to save millions of lives.

